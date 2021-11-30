Charles Pyngrope appointed as Meghalaya TMC president

Former Congress leader Charles Pyngrope has been appointed as the Trinamool Congress state president in Meghalaya on Monday.

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in its official communique said, "Mamata Banerjee is avidly envisaging immense change for the betterment and furtherance of Meghalaya with All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leading the way. The Chairperson is pleased to appoint Charles Pyngrope (MLA, Meghalaya) as the President of AITC Meghalaya unit with immediate effect."

This development comes ahead of 2023 Meghalaya Assembly polls. Currently, NDA's ally National People's Party is in power in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

