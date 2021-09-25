Check out Bank Holidays in month of October

Nowadays, almost all banking activities are done through internet banking. Still for some work you have to run to the nearest branch of the bank. In such a situation, before going to the bank, it is necessary to know on what date the banks have a holiday, i.e. the banks will be closed. Banks will be closed on special occasions in October, according to the RBI. If there are any transactions of the bank, complete them early as the bank will be closed for 21 days in October (October 2021). The bank holidays list is published every month by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Holidays may vary from state to state.

In addition to the weekly leave every month, some other holidays (Bank holidays) are given to the bank employees. These holidays vary from state to state. In October 2021, there are some holidays for Navratri, Dussehra and other festivals. Apart from this, there are also weekly holidays i.e. Saturday and Sunday holidays. Thus there will be a total of 21 holidays next month. Let's find out exactly when the banks will be closed ...

List of bank holidays issued by the Reserve Bank

- October 1 - Bank will be closed for some operations in Gangtok.

- October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

- October 3 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

- October 6 - Mahalaya Amavasya (Agartala, Bangalore, Kolkata)

- October 7 - Mika Chorel Houba (Imphal)

- October 9 - Second Saturday (weekly holiday)

- October 10 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

- October 12 - Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

- October 13 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

- October 14 - Durga Puja / Dussehra Maha Navami / Ayutha Puja (Agartala, Bangalore, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

- 15th October - Durga Puja / Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami / (All banks except Imphal and Shimla)

- October 16 - Durga Puja (Dashain) / (Gangtok)

- October 17 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

- October 18 - Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

- 19 October-Eid-e-Milad / Eid-e-Miladunnabi / Milad-e-Sherif / Baravaphat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur , New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

- October 20 - Maharshi Valmiki's Birthday / Lakshmi Pooja / Eid-e-Milad (Agartala, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

- October 22 - Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

- October 23 - Fourth Saturday (weekly holiday)

- October 24 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

- October 26 - Bank remain closed in Jammu, Srinagar

- October 31 - Sunday (weekly holiday)