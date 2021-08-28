Check out Bank Holidays in month of September

Nowadays, almost all banking activities are done through internet banking. Still for some work you have to run to the nearest branch of the bank. In such a situation, before going to the bank, it is necessary to know on what date the banks have a holiday, i.e. the banks will be closed. Banks will be closed on special occasions in September, according to the RBI.

According to the list of holidays posted on the Reserve Bank's website, banks will be closed for a total of 12 days in September. It also includes the weekly holidays that come on Saturdays and Sundays. However, there will be a few bank holidays in some states due to state-wise holidays. This means that these holidays will be applicable in that state.

According to the list released by the Reserve Bank, banks have 12 days off in September, of which 7 days will be for banks in Maharashtra. Therefore, banks in Maharashtra will be closed for seven days.

List of bank holidays issued by the Reserve Bank

September 5 - Sunday

September 8 - Shrimant Shankardeva Tithi (Guwahati)

September 9 - Teej Haritalika (Gangtok)

September 10 - Ganesh Chaturthi, Sanvatsari (Chaturthi), Vinayak Chaturthi, Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrat (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

September 11 - Second Saturday of the month, Second day of Ganesh Chaturthi (Panaji)

September 12 - Sunday

September 17 - Karma Puja (Ranchi)

September 19 - Sunday

September 20 - Indrajatra (Gangtok)

September 21 - Shri Narayan Guru Samadhi Day (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

September 25 - Fourth Saturday of the month

September 26 - Sunday