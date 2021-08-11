Check out the real reason behind photo of PM Modi on vaccine certificate

The whole world has been battling the Corona pandemic for the past year. Vaccination is currently the only option to control corona. Many countries are focusing on maximizing vaccinations. This has led to controversy over the certification of corona vaccines in India. Opposition groups slammed the centre over photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a certificate issued after the corona vaccination.

This is the first time that the Center has given an explanation after the opposition's criticism. The central government has said that the only reason behind posting a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a certificate after vaccination is to create awareness among the people. Even after obtaining the Corona Vaccination Certificate, awareness is being created among the people to follow all the rules for prevention of Corona pandemic.

Is it necessary and binding for a member of Rajya Sabha to print a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Covid vaccination certificate? this was the question asked by the opposition.

Answering this question, the Minister said that the Covid 19 vaccination certificate is in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organization based on the standard. A message with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the vaccination certificate creates awareness among the people about proper observance of Covid 19 rules from the point of view of public interest. It is the moral responsibility of the government to effectively convey important messages to the people in the public interest. All the states and union territories are using the application for vaccination against COVID-19. The vaccination certificate has been prepared in a standard format, he said.