Check out why #Reject_Zomoto is trending on Twitter

Food delivery app Zomato has once again found itself in the midst of controversy. A screenshot of a customer chat with a company executive is currently going viral. A man living in Tamil Nadu has accused Zomato executive of asking him to learn Hindi. "Customer care is saying that we can't refund because I don't know Hindi. They also said that I am a liar. Besides, the staff said that Hindi is our national language and everyone should know it at least a little bit," a person named Vikas shared a screenshot.



After this, many started asking Zomato whether Hindi is their national language. Users have now launched a campaign on social media against this and the hashtag #Reject_Zomato is becoming a trend. Also, many have demanded an explanation on Zomato.

The trend #Reject_Zomato started with a user named Vikas. According to his tweet, he did not receive one of the items he ordered. He interacted with customer care on the app. At the time, he demanded a refund. Meanwhile, according to the screenshot he shared, the concerned customer care executive does not seem to understand the language he was speaking.



Demanding a refund, Vikash said, "If zomato is available in Tamil Nadu, they should have hired people who understand the language." To this, the executive said, "For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit."

As soon as she shared the post, it went viral. Reacting to the same, Zomato Care wrote a tweet and called the incident 'unacceptable.' They even replied to Vikash's demand for public apology and wrote, "Vikash, as per our telephonic conversation, your concern has been addressed. Do reach out to us for any further assistance."



Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer. @zomatocarepic.twitter.com/gJ04DNKM7w — Vikash (@Vikash67456607) October 18, 2021