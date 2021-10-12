Chhath Puja: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari injured during protest; hospitalized

The Delhi government has banned Chhath puja in public places. The decision has been made because the corona will cause crowds and patients to grow. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started agitation against this and activists took to the streets on Tuesday. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was injured. He has been rushed to hospital.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and hundreds of activists started marching towards the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. The protesters broke through the barricades and moved on. This caused the police to use water canons to stop them. Manoj Tiwari was injured in the scuffle.

Manoj Tiwari has been rushed to Safdarjung Hospital. Doctors have not yet given any information about his health and he is undergoing treatment.