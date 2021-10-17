Chhattisgarh: 5 infants die in Govt Hospital in Ambikapur due to prematurity-related complications

By ANI | Published: October 17, 2021 07:22 PM2021-10-17T19:22:57+5:302021-10-17T19:30:03+5:30

A total of five infants died in government hospital in the Ambikapur district because of prematurity-related complications.

Chhattisgarh: 5 infants die in Govt Hospital in Ambikapur due to prematurity-related complications | Chhattisgarh: 5 infants die in Govt Hospital in Ambikapur due to prematurity-related complications

Chhattisgarh: 5 infants die in Govt Hospital in Ambikapur due to prematurity-related complications

Next

A total of five infants died in government hospital in the Ambikapur district because of prematurity-related complications.

Suman Tirkey, Child Specialist of the hospital said, "A total of five infants died in government hospital in Ambikapur district on October 16 because of prematurity-related complications".

She added, "They did not die due to negligence of health workers".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Suman tirkeySuman tirkey