Chhattisgarh: 5 infants die in Govt Hospital in Ambikapur due to prematurity-related complications

A total of five infants died in government hospital in the Ambikapur district because of prematurity-related complications.

Suman Tirkey, Child Specialist of the hospital said, "A total of five infants died in government hospital in Ambikapur district on October 16 because of prematurity-related complications".

She added, "They did not die due to negligence of health workers".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor