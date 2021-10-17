Chhattisgarh: 5 infants die in Govt Hospital in Ambikapur due to prematurity-related complications
By ANI | Published: October 17, 2021 07:22 PM2021-10-17T19:22:57+5:302021-10-17T19:30:03+5:30
A total of five infants died in government hospital in the Ambikapur district because of prematurity-related complications.
A total of five infants died in government hospital in the Ambikapur district because of prematurity-related complications.
Suman Tirkey, Child Specialist of the hospital said, "A total of five infants died in government hospital in Ambikapur district on October 16 because of prematurity-related complications".
She added, "They did not die due to negligence of health workers".
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app