Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel's minister Anila Bhedia's advice to people - 'drink a little and go to sleep'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is advocating prohibition of liquor in the state, while his minister is advising people to drink alcohol. In the Bhupesh government, Women and Child Welfare Minister Anila Bhedia (Anila Bhedia Viral Video) asked men to put a small peg and sleep so that women remain stress free. He said that women get tired and feel stressed by doing housework throughout the day, so men are requested to drink a small amount and go to sleep so that women do not get more stress. After this strange advice of the minister, she has come under controversy. This controversial video of her advice is going viral on social media.

On Wednesday, the minister, who reached Singhola village of Balod district, had received many complaints from women regarding alcoholism. Many women of the village told that ever since the government allowed villagers to make their own liquor, its consumption in the village has increased further. Women feel mentally stressed because of liquor consumption because they have to look after the home and family, Anila said, telling the village menfolk: “ Thodi thodi pi lia karo aur so jaya karo (drink a little and go to sleep).” Later, she issued a clarification and said her statement was being “twisted”. “This is political mischief,” she said. “I was addressing men addicted to liquor and I said they should drink less. Women have to face a lot of mental pressure due to responsbilities of home and children.

