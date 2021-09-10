Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel granted bail by lower court

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel has been granted bail by a lower court here, said advocate of Nand Kumar Baghel on Friday.

"A lower court granted bail to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel," says Gajendra Sonkar, advocate of Nand Kumar Baghel.

Nand Kumar Baghel was sent to 15-day judicial custody by a court in Raipur on September 7 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community.

"Nand Kumar Baghel, the father of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been sent to 15-day judicial custody by a court in Raipur today," said Nand Kumar's lawyer Gajendra Sonkar.

Earlier on September 7, Nand Kumar Baghel was arrested by Raipur Police and produced before the court over his alleged derogatory remarks against Brahmins.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on Sunday after his father was booked for the case had said that no one is above the law adding that legal action will be taken in the matter.

"As a Chief Minister, I have a responsibility to maintain harmony among different communities. If he (the father) made a remark against a community, I feel sorry. Legal action would be taken against him........No one is above the law in our government, even if he is the chief minister's father," he had told reporters.

Nand Kumar Baghel during his tour in Uttar Pradesh had called to "boycott" Brahmins.

"Brahmins will be sent from Ganga to Volga river. They are foreigners. They consider us untouchables and are snatching away all our rights. I will urge villagers to not let Brahmins enter their village," Nand Kumar Baghel had said.

Following his remark, an FIR was registered against Nand Kumar Baghel at DD Nagar police station in Raipur on the complaint of the Sarv Brahmin Samaj on late Saturday night.

