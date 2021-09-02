Chhattisgarh CM launches app, portal for OBC, EWS population count

While launching a mobile app and web portal for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) at his official residence in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that providing justice to every deprived section of the society and creating equal opportunities for all is the top priority of the government, stated a press release on Thursday.

The web portal/app of Chhattisgarh Quantifiable Data Commission will help in the calculation of the population of OBC and EWS communities.

The state government has taken several steps for the welfare of farmers, forest dwellers, labourers and landless people. The chief minister said that in this sequence, the reservation of Other Backward Classes was increased from 14 per cent to 27 per cent by issuing an ordinance on September 04, 2019, by the government. Along with this, a provision of 10 per cent reservation was also made for the economically weaker sections.

"Some people challenged this decision of the state government in the court, after which the high court, while staying the implementation of this decision of the state government, directed the government to submit quantifiable data," he said.

Baghel further added, "For the implementation of the order of the high court, and to legally strengthen the provisions of reservation, a Quantifiable Data Commission has been constituted. The portal and mobile app launched today, have been created so that the commission can complete its work in a systematic and accurate manner. This mobile app will be very convenient for the commission as well as the applicants, and with a transparent system, the backward classes and economically weaker sections will be counted."

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of other backward classes and economically weaker sections of the state to provide maximum cooperation in the work of data collection in this survey. The 'CGQDC' mobile app prepared by Chips for calculation is available in the Chips Play Store, which can be downloaded and the desired information can be uploaded in the prescribed format. Apart from this, information can also be entered for calculation in the Choice Center through the web portal www.cgqdc.in.

The Chief Minister said that 5,549 supervisors have been appointed for the survey in the entire state. Of which, 1,103 supervisors have been appointed in urban areas and 4446 in gram panchayat areas.

"After installing the mobile app, the applicant has to register in the app. Four login options have been given in the app for registration. Login to the app can be done on the basis of Aadhaar card, ration card number, mobile number of the head of the ration card, or the applicant's own mobile number. After login, the information related to the applicant will have to be uploaded by filling the information in a form in the app. The uploaded information will be automatically forwarded to the supervisor appointed for the ward of the Gram Panchayat, Nagar Panchayat or urban body of the applicant concerned. As soon as the information of the applicant is received by the authorized supervisor in the area of the applicant, he will verify it. After this, the data will be saved in the server. This data will be helpful in the calculation of Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections of the state," the CM said in the press release.

Pradeep Sharma, Advisor to CM, Subrata Sahoo, Additional Chief Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department and other officers were present at the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

