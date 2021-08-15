Chidambaram slams Centre for designating Aug 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader on Sunday P Chidambaram slammed the Centre for designating Aug 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'.

Chidambaram tweeted, "Horrors of Partition were not committed on one day alone. PM Modi has designated August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'."

"What will India do if Pakistan designates August 15 as 'Partition Horrors Condemnation Day'? Hostility apart, India and Pakistan are neighbours. We can change our friends but we cannot change our neighbours. India should behave as a mature and seasoned nation," Chidambaram added.

Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha MP called for a united front of Opposition parties. In a tweet, he wrote, "There is no greater duty than to protect and preserve the freedom of all Indians. There is no surer instrument to achieve that goal than a united front of Opposition parties."

The senior leader also extended his greeting on Independence Day and wrote, "Happy Independence Day! On Independence Day, let every Indian reflect on the slow erosion of the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution of India."

Launching a veiled attack on Congress, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said the people behind the partition of India will never be able to feel the pain of the horrors of partition.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi had said, "The people behind partition will never be able to feel the pain of the horrors of partition. On one side, there were people who were suffering from this. On the other, there were people who were rewarded by this partition. I do not need to name which party was rewarded with partition."

Meanwhile, a day before Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in memory of those who had lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence".

( With inputs from ANI )

