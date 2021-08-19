Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra interacts with ITS trainee officers

The Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Thursday interacted with the trainee officers of the Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS) of 2018 and 2019 batch at Nirvachan Sadan here.

As per a statement released by the Ministry of Communications, the interaction was part of a two-day training program of ITS officers at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).

ITS is a Group A Central Civil Service (Gazetted) post of the Union of India. The service meets the technical and managerial functions of the government in areas related to telecommunications. The Department of Telecommunications (DOT), under the Ministry of Communications, is responsible for cadre control and policy decisions such as cadre structure, recruitment, training, cadre deputation, pay and allowances, and disciplinary matters of the ITS officers.

ITS officers work in policy formulation and policy implementation of the DOT. They also perform the role of Telegraph Authority in the field at all the licence service areas and large telecom districts of the country to ensure that service providers adhere to the licence conditions and for taking care of telecom network security issues and the crackdown on illegal or clandestine telecom operations.

( With inputs from ANI )

