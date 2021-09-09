Chief of Naval Staff visits Mauritius Coast Guard Ship

By ANI | Published: September 9, 2021 10:11 PM2021-09-09T22:11:25+5:302021-09-09T22:20:02+5:30

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) visited the Mauritius Coast Guard Ship Barracuda at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Kolkata on Thursday to review the ongoing scheduled maintenance activities, said a spokesperson of Indian Navy.

Chief of Naval Staff visits Mauritius Coast Guard Ship | Chief of Naval Staff visits Mauritius Coast Guard Ship

Chief of Naval Staff visits Mauritius Coast Guard Ship

Next

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) visited the Mauritius Coast Guard Ship Barracuda at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Kolkata on Thursday to review the ongoing scheduled maintenance activities, said a spokesperson of Indian Navy.

During the visit, the CNS met with the crew of MCGS Barracuda and highlighted the strong and longstanding bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Mauritius coast guard ship barracudaMauritius coast guard ship barracudaGarden reach shipbuilders & engineers ltdKarambir Singh