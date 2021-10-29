Chief of Personnel in Indian Navy interacts with defence civilians at Kochi

Chief of Personnel (COP) of Indian Navy Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited Kochi on October 27-October 28 and interacted with defence civilians at Kochi.

"Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, AVSM, NM, Chief of Personnel (COP) of Indian Navy visited Kochi on October 27- October 28, 2021," an official release by the Southern Naval Command read.

The Flag Officer heads the Personnel Branch which oversees the Human Resource Development and Management of the Indian Navy comprising over 11,500 officers, 75,000 sailors and 50,000 defence civilians.

The Flag Officer addressed the officers and sailors of all units under the Southern Naval Command (SNC) and also interacted with defence civilians at Kochi during his visit.

The Flag Officer who is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare and the seniormost serving communication specialist also visited his alma mater, Signal School, to review the progress made by the school in training personnel in communication, electronic and information warfare, and naval networks.

COP also visited the Naval aircraft Yard (NAY) in Kochi.

Vice Admiral DK Tripathi also interacted with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral AK Chawla and discussed various policies and plans of the personnel branch.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor