Child trafficking racket in Mumbai busted, 4 held

Bandra Police on Saturday arrested four persons including a woman on charges of abducting a 10-month-old from Mahim causeway and trafficking the child in Telangana for over Rs 3 lakh, Mumbai Police said.

With the arrest, police said that they have also busted a child trafficking racket.

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "it has been successful in arresting four people including a woman who stole children and sent them to other states. One of the accused who is a woman is a resident of Mumbai while the two accused from Telangana stole the child, Kaif. The police have recovered the child from Telangana and handed it over to the mother safely, the stolen child was sold for Rs 3.5 lakh."

The accused were identified as Farhana Qurban Sheikh, Param Dam Gundeti, Nakka Raju Narasimha, and Vishirikapalya Rajarao Dharmarao, police said.

The arrest was made on the complaint filed by a 40-year-old woman named Mumtaz Nashir Khan at Bandra Police Station on the night of August 31 that her baby Kaif had gone missing while they were asleep on a footpath at the Mahim Causeway sidewalk.

On receiving information that a woman used to give food twice a day to Mumtaz, police began a search and identified her as Farhana Qurban Sheikh hailing from Bandra.

Sheikh was taken into police custody and questioned after which she revealed that she had stolen the child and sold it to a person named Param Dam Gundeti

The police also interrogated Gundeti who told police that he had sold the child to a relative who lives in Telangana.

After gathering the information, the police sent a special team to Telangana. Along with the local police of Telangana, the team took Nakka Raju Narasimha and Vishirikapalya Rajarao Dharmarao into custody.

The police recovered the 10-month-old baby Kaif from them and arrested the accused and brought to the Bandra police station.

The four accused have been "working for the greed of money."

At present, a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The arrested accused had been produced in the Bandra Court, which has sent them to police custody till September 8

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor