China has likely considered Pakistan, Sri Lanka for military bases

By IANS | Published: November 4, 2021 06:48 PM2021-11-04T18:48:08+5:302021-11-04T19:05:22+5:30

New Delhi, Nov 4 China has likely considered a number of countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Seychelles as ...

China has likely considered Pakistan, Sri Lanka for military bases | China has likely considered Pakistan, Sri Lanka for military bases

China has likely considered Pakistan, Sri Lanka for military bases

Next

New Delhi, Nov 4 China has likely considered a number of countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Seychelles as locations for People's Liberation Army

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :chinaNew DelhiThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-westChinese people's liberation armyPeople's liberation armyFive people's liberation armyFive people's liberation army air forceNew-delhiPeople's liberation army of china