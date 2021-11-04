China has likely considered Pakistan, Sri Lanka for military bases
By IANS | Published: November 4, 2021 06:48 PM2021-11-04T18:48:08+5:302021-11-04T19:05:22+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 4 China has likely considered a number of countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Seychelles as ...
New Delhi, Nov 4 China has likely considered a number of countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Seychelles as locations for People's Liberation Army
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app