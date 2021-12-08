China's aggressive intent visible near border, will try to tie down India on unsettled borders: IAF chief

Pointing out China's aggressive intent on Indian borders through Raipur infrastructure development in the Tibet region, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Wednesday said China poses a long term challenge of realization of India's long term strategic goals and it will try to further tie New Delhi down by keeping it engaged in the unsettled borders.

Talking about the military capability of China's People's Liberation Army Air Force, he added that China's People's Liberation Army Air Force is using supersonic drones. China's rocket force and strategic force are redefining the contours of future warfare.

He mentioned that to counter Chinas defence capability, the Indian Airforce need to modernize, expand its fleet and improve indigenous manufacturing capability.

"We must reassess our strategic priorities and realign actions to ensure that we don't get left behind. Our security scenario is influenced by unstable neighbours with unsettled borders, which could be a flashpoint in the future," he stated.

He said, "China's growing imprint will surely increase contestation and competition in economic domains, China will further tie us down by keeping us engaged on the unsettled border. Its aggressive intent is visible in the rapid enhancement of PLAAF operative infrastructure, in terms of hardened aircraft's shelters, and additional airfields in the Tibet autonomous centre. In terms of equipment, their air force has a forward position, offensive air defence unit, along with 4th and 5th generations aircraft".

"To counter it, the Indian Airforce need to modernize, expand its fleet and improve indigenous manufacturing capability. knowing that budget will always remain a constraint, prioritization of procurement at a national level for key combat elements and enablers become very critical. We need training and equipment not to fight the last war but to win tomorrow wars. we must lose focus in an attempt to distribute the pie evenly," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor