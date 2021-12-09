Chopper crash: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reaches crash site near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday morning reached the site of the chopper crash, that claimed the life of 13 people including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife.

The IAF chief reached the crash site near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu along with state DGP C Sylendra Babu.

General Rawat was travelling from Sulur to Wellington when his helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the IAF chief on Wednesday visited Sulur Airbase, from where the helicopter took off.

The IAF confirmed the demise of General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, who were on-board the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter.

General Rawat, India's first CDS, was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defense Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978.

( With inputs from ANI )

