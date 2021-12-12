Chopper crash: Lance Naik B Sai Teja laid to rest with military honours in Chittoor

Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who died in a chopper crash with CDS General Bipin Rawat last week, was laid to rest with military honours in his native village Eguvaregada of Chittoor district on Sunday.

His mortal remains were buried in his agricultural land as per his family traditions.

Lance Naik Teja was serving as CDS Rawat's Personal Security Officer at the time of the crash.

The mortal remains of Lance Naik were first sent to New Delhi from Tamil Nadu where the incident occurred. After that the remains were taken to Bengaluru and finally, it reached his native village on Sunday morning.

The funeral procession was taken out from Chikalabylu Check Post at Andhra Pradesh Border till his native village Eguvaregada.

Several people in large numbers participated in the procession, chanting slogans 'Vande Mataram' and 'Sai Teja Amar Rahe' with the tricolour flag in their hands.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently admitted at Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

( With inputs from ANI )

