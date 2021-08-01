CISF nabs man from IGI, police case filed against him for running fake job racket

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has nabbed a man at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly running a fake job racket.

The accused identified as Akash Babu was handed over to the Delhi Police and a case has been registered against him.

"On Saturday at around 11:05 in the morning, CISF Surveillance and Intelligence Team of IGI noticed suspicious activities of the accused at Terminal-3 of the airport. He was kept under physical and electronic surveillance and later intercepted at the foyer court area of Terminal-3", said a CISF official.

"When questioned, he could not give any satisfactory reply. To establish his identity, he produced two airport Photo ID cards of different agencies which appeared to be forged", he further added.

One identity card was of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the other was of the Air Traffic Control Service of the Airport Authority of India. On browsing his call records, a number belonging to Mohammed Wazid, a staff member of IndusInd Bank was found and contacted.

During the conversation, Wazid disclosed the identity of the suspect as Akash Babu. He claimed that the suspect had deceived him of Rs 9 lakh rupees after promising him a job at the airport.

Subsequently, Akash Babu accepted his misdeeds in writing. Afterward, he along with recovered items and a written complaint from Wazid was handed over to Delhi Police for further action.

( With inputs from ANI )

