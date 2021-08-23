CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan at airport lands in trouble

Recently a video of a CISF officer stopping Salman Khan from entering Mumbai international airport went viral on social media. The officer was appreciated for doing his duty diligently. The video showed Salman Khan making his way to the entrance of the airport, a CISF officer stationed at the door stopped him and asked him to complete his security check before he could enter the airport. Soon the video went viral, and , several netizens lauded the officer for his courage. A few of them, in fact, called the officer a 'star' for performing his duty diligently despite most people around him going gaga over Salman‘s presence at the airport.

Now the same officer has landed in trouble for interacting with one of the news media channel. The officer identified as ASI Somnath Mohanty of Rayagada spoke to a media organization based out of Odisha.

“The mobile phone of Mohanty has been seized as he interacted with the media and it is a breach of protocol. His mobile phone was seized to ensure he is not able to speak with the media further about the incident,” a CISF personnel told TNIE.

