CISF restores bag containing Rs 1 lakh lost at Delhi metro station to owner

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday restored a bag containing cash amount of Rs 1,00,010 lost at Ashok Park Main Metro Station to the owner.

About 1345 hrs, the CISF screener noticed an unclaimed bag lying on the output roller of the X-BIS machine at Ashok Park Main metro station.

"The CISF enquired from the nearby passengers, but no one came forward to claim the bag. Immediately, he informed his Shift-in-charge, who in turn rushed to the spot and the bag was checked from the security point of view," said an official statement by CISF.

"After ascertaining that there was no dangerous/hazardous item inside the bag, it was opened. On opening the bag, cash amounting to Rs 1,00,010 and some valuables were found inside the bag. Thereafter, the bag containing cash was deposited with the Station Controller and announcements were made at the station. After some time, a 64-year-old passenger namely Ashok Kumar Sharma, came at the station and claimed the bag," the statement further said.

"He also informed that he forgot to pick his bag after putting the same for security screening. He was taken to the Station Controller Room. After due verification, the bag containing cash amounting to Rs 1,00,010 was handed over to him. On getting his bag along with cash and valuables intact Sharma thanked CISF and appreciated the alertness and honesty displayed by CISF personnel," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

