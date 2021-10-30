Clear sky in Delhi-NCR, AQI very poor

New Delhi, Oct 30 Delhi-NCR will have a mainly clear sky on Saturday with the maximum temperature being pegged at 30 degrees Celsius and minimum at 15, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 75 per cent.

On Friday, the relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent at 8.30 a.m.

The minimum relative humidity was 58 per cent at 5.30 p.m.

On the air quality front, the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants is 73 and 138, respectively. Both under the moderate category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality of the city is 303 or 'very poor'.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar has recorded an AQI of 325 under 'very poor' category, ITO's AQI is 'poor' at 270, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 'poor' at 293, Shadipur 'very poor' at 371.

The AQI of Noida and Ghaziabad were also under the 'poor' category.

