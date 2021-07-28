Cloudburst in J-K's Kishtwar, no casualties reported

A cloudburst was reported in the Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, said Kishtwar district deputy commissioner.

The cloudburst has damaged eight-nine houses in Honzar village of Kishtwar district.

District deputy commissioner of Kishtwar said that the rescue operation has been launched, however, no loss of life has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor