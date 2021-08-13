CM Jairam Thakur visits Kinnaur Community Health Centre to meet injured landslide victims, announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur visited the Community Health Centre in Bhaba Nagar of Kinnaur district to inquire about the well being of the people who were injured in the landslide.

The Chief Minister announced the Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased in the incident.

A massive landslide had hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday. The total death toll in the incident has risen up to 13 and the rescue operations by the teams of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) are underway.

A 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that came under the rubble, as the landslide hit the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway around 12 noon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of those who were killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the tragedy.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his distress at the deaths in the landslide. "It is sad to hear that many people have died and others are in danger due to landslides in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for full success in the relief and rescue work."

( With inputs from ANI )

