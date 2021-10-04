CM Kejriwal announces 10-point 'winter action plan' to tackle air pollution in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 10-point "winter action plan" to tackle air pollution in the national capital which includes the formation of 75 teams under an anti-dust campaign to review the situation and penalise those flouting guidelines.

Addressing the media persons here, he said: "Currently, the air pollution is under control in Delhi but it will start rising with stubble burning in the neighbouring states in winters."

He also alleged that the central government and neighbouring states did not do anything to check stubble burning by farmers which will lead to air pollution in the winter season.

"We have formed 75 teams under anti-dust campaign to review the situation and penalise those flouting guidelines," he added.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is studying the impact of smog tower and if the result is good, then more towers will be installed.

The Chief Minister further said that his government is building the country's first eco waste park spread in an area of 20 acres in Delhi.

"Steps will also be taken to address the traffic jam on 64 identified roads to reduce vehicular pollution. The pollution under control (PUC) will be strictly followed with the formation of 500 teams to check the vehicles," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

