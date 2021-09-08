CM Naveen Patnaik reviews COVID-19 situation in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and warned the people about the possible third wave.

He has said that the cases of COVID infections in Kerala have been worrying. "Therefore we have to strictly abide by the Covid guidelines in order to protect ourselves from the possible third wave," he added.

Speaking on the school re-opening, the Chief Minister said, "The children have not been vaccinated yet. So we have to be more careful for them. The institution would be held accountable if negligence is observed in compliance with the Covid guidelines."

Patnaik has also instructed the administration to set up special teams to conduct regular inspections of educational institutions.

The administration was further instructed to keep a close eye on the Hat Bazaar, religious institutions and health institutions.

The Chief Minister has directed the authorities to create micro containment zones in the areas where Delta variant cases are detected.

Citing the rise in infections after the Onam festival in Kerala, the Chief Minister said that the festive season is approaching and everyone needs to be more vigilant during this time and to follow the government guidelines.

Patnaik said that the state government would once again be forced to impose the lockdown if there would be any indiscipline in following the COVID-19 guidelines.

( With inputs from ANI )

