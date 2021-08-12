Coaching centres in Bhopal to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from today

Coaching centres in Bhopal can now reopen from today with 50 per cent capacity while following COVID-19 protocol, District collector Avinash Lavania said in an official letter.

The coaching institutes were closed in the city after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Last month, the state government reopened schools and resumed physical classes for the students of Classes 9 to 12 with 50 per cent capacity.

Schools in Madhya Pradesh were closed in May after the second COVID wave hit the state.

COVID-19 cases have gone down considerably in the state.

As per the union health ministry, Madhya Pradesh reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday and there are currently 132 active cases in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

