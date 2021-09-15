COAI welcomed govt's reforms in telecom sector, calls it 'bold, forward-looking decision'

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the representative body of the Indian telecommunications industry, on Wednesday welcomed the reforms approved by the Union Cabinet in the telecom sector and called it a bold and forward-looking decision.

"We welcome the Government's bold and forward-looking decision on the much-needed reforms for the telecom sector. We thank the Prime Minister for recognising the telecom industry as a critical infrastructure, which has played a vital role for the growth of the economy during this pandemic," the COAI said in a press release.

"The decision announced by the Minister of Communications is an indication of the Government's intent for the much-needed structural reforms in the telecommunications sector, in scripting the success of Digital India and in accelerating the journey to meet Digital India goals which will ultimately deliver ample benefit to the individual consumers," it added.

The representative body also said that these steps would go a long way in relieving the financial stress the sector is facing, boosting investments, encouraging healthy competition and in offering choice to customers.

"The announcement is aligned with the telecom industry's long-standing asks," the COAI added.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a number of structural and process reforms in the Telecom sector.

These schemes are expected to protect and generate employment opportunities, promote healthy competition, protect the interests of consumers, infuse liquidity, encourage investment and reduce the regulatory burden on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).

According to the Cabinet, in the backdrop of the outstanding performance of the Telecom Sector in meeting COVID-19 challenges, with the huge surge in data consumption, online education, work from home, interpersonal connect through social media, virtual meetings etc., the Reform measures will further boost the proliferation and penetration of broadband and telecom connectivity.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor