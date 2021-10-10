Coal availability sufficient to meet power plant demands: Ministry of Coal

The Ministry of Coal on Sunday reassured the country that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand of power plants.

In an official release, the Ministry said any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced.

"The coal stock at power plant end is about 72 lakh tonnes, sufficient for 4 days requirement, and that the Coal India Limited (CIL) end is more than 400 lakh tonnes, which is being supplied to the power plants," said the release.

Further, the Minister noted that the domestic coal-based power generation has grown by nearly 24 per cent in this year (till September 2021) based on a robust supply from the coal companies.

"The daily average coal requirement at the power plants is about 18.5 lakh tonnes of coal per day whereas the daily coal supply has been around 17.5 lakh tonnes per day. Due to extended monsoons, the despatches were constrained. The coal available at the power plants is a rolling stock that gets replenished by the supplies from the coal companies on a daily basis. Therefore, any fear of coal stocks depleting at the power plant end is erroneous. In fact this year, domestic coal supply has substituted imports by a substantial measure," it said.

Despite heavy rains in the coal field areas, the Ministry said CIL had supplied more than 255 metric tonnes (MT) coal to the power sector this year, "which is the highest ever H-1 supply from CIL to the power sector."

"Out of the total coal supply from all sources, the present coal supply from CIL to the power sector is more than 14 lakh tonnes per day and with the receding rains, this supply has already increased to 15 lakh tonnes and is set to increase to more than 16 lakh tonnes per day by the end of October 2021. The supply from SCCL and captive coal blocks shall contribute to another 3 lakh plus tonnes of coal every day," stated the release.

The Ministry further said that due to high international prices of coal, the supply of power even under PPAs by import-based power plants has reduced by almost 30 per cent while domestic-based power supply has gone up nearly 24 per cent in the first half of this year. The imported coal-based power plants have generated about 25.6 BU against a program of 45.7 BU," it added.

"It may be noted that the comfortable coal position in the country is reflected by the fact that the CIL has been supplying more than 2.5 lakh tonnes (approximately) daily to meet the demand of non-power industries like aluminium, cement, steel etc. along with the supply of coal to thermal plants of the country," added the Ministry.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor