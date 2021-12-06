Coal India Limited directed to achieve 1 billion tonnes of coal production by 2023-24: Pralhad Joshi

Coal India Limited (CIL) has been directed to achieve 1 billion tonnes (BT) of coal production by 2023-2024 with a required compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 10.95 per cent, said the Ministry of Coal on Monday.

The ministry stated that all India coal production target for 2020-21 was 828.50 MT against which 716.08 Mt was produced. During this period, coal production declined by 2 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

As per the ministry, the decline in coal production is largely due to land acquisition, R&R issues, encroachment issues, delay in Forestry and Environmental Clearances, Evacuation & logistics constraints, Law and Order problems and heavy rainfall witnessed in the coal mining areas in the current year which was around 25 per cent more than the previous year. Further, rains also continued during the month of October.

However, the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 resulted in subdued demand of coal by power and non-power sector which adversely affected coal despatch. Coal production was regulated due to high pithead coal stock, availability of coal stock at powerhouses end and less offtake, said the ministry.

It further stated that as per the report of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), as on February 28, 2021, coal stock with power plants was 31.91 million tonnes, equivalent to the consumption of 17 days.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in RajyaSabha today, added the ministry.

( With inputs from ANI )

