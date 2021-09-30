Coal smuggling case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira appears before Delhi Court virtually

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee appeared before the Delhi Court through video conferencing in the ongoing investigations in a coal smuggling case.

Her counsel Sidharth Aggarwal informed the Delhi Court that she will appear before the court on the next date of hearing on October 12 physically and gave an undertaking for the same.

The court had issued summons to her on a complaint of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought issuance of warrant against her for non-appearance before it.

In Delhi High Court recently, ED had opposed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira's petition challenging summons to them in connection with a money laundering case related to a coal mining scam.

Appearing for ED, Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta called the petition premature and not maintainable.

SG Mehta said, "They have challenged the summons and saying not stopping investigation? They also want to appear for investigation in West Bengal."

Mehta also mentioned that the incident happened when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested TMC leaders in Kolkata and CBI officers were 'gheraoed' and stone pelted, he added.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for TMC leader objected to this contention and said, "Don't make political arguments here, don't talk of stone and Gherao, etc. Make only legal submissions here."

The bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna on Tuesday adjourned the matter for Friday after noting down the submission by both sides in length. The Delhi High Court was hearing Abhishek Banerjee's plea challenging ED's summons to him and his wife.

( With inputs from ANI )

