Coast Guard rescues crew of sinking vessel in Diu

By ANI | Published: September 14, 2021 08:23 AM2021-09-14T08:23:15+5:302021-09-14T08:30:08+5:30

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday saved the lives of seven crew members who were onboard a sinking vessel, IFB Ram aground off Diu.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, all the personnel are safe.

"#SAR In a daring night rescue operation amidst challenging weather @IndiaCoastGuard indigenous advanced light helicopter rescued 7 crew from distressed IFB Ram aground off Diu. All personnel safe #HarKaamDeshKeNaam @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @Min_FAHD," the Indian Cost Guard tweeted.

Earlier on September 3, a man was rescued from a fishing boat by the Indian Coast Guard near Mumbai's Arnalapada.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

