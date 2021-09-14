Coast Guard rescues crew of sinking vessel in Diu

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday saved the lives of seven crew members who were onboard a sinking vessel, IFB Ram aground off Diu.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, all the personnel are safe.

"#SAR In a daring night rescue operation amidst challenging weather @IndiaCoastGuard indigenous advanced light helicopter rescued 7 crew from distressed IFB Ram aground off Diu. All personnel safe #HarKaamDeshKeNaam @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @Min_FAHD," the Indian Cost Guard tweeted.

Earlier on September 3, a man was rescued from a fishing boat by the Indian Coast Guard near Mumbai's Arnalapada.

( With inputs from ANI )

