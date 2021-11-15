Coastal K'taka, Bengaluru to witness heavy rainfall till Tuesday

Bengaluru, Nov 15 Though Bengaluru woke to a bright, sunny morning on Monday, rain is going to lash Silicon city till Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department also predicted rainfall in coastal Karnataka districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi.

Cloudy weather is predicted throughout the day in Bengaluru with 20 to 25 degree Celsius temperature.

Rainfall will continue in coastal Karnataka and malnad districts of Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan and most of the districts of south Karnataka. Due to the incessant rain water level in Suvarnavathi water reservoir in Chamarajanagar district reached the maximum level after 11 years. 900 cusecs water is being released from two crest gates of the reservoir.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rainfall since last week in more than 14 districts of the state, four people have died and more than 15 houses collapsed in the state till date.

Incessant rains are lashing Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts and throwing normal life out of gear.

Four people, including a pregnant woman died after a wall of a neighbouring house collapsed due to rains in Hochi Boranahatti village of Chitradurga district on Sunday.

