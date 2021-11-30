Cold wave continues in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar, Nov 30 Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped notches below the freezing point.

An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said minimum temperature in the Valley and the Ladakh region dropped below the freezing point as the cold wave continued unabated.

"Minimum temperature was minus 1.5 in Srinagar, it was minus 3.3 in Pahalgam and minus 1.7 in Gulmarg.

"Drass town of Ladakh had minus 11.4, Leh minus 9.7 and Kargil minus 7.4 as the minimum.

"Jammu city had 9.0, Katra 9.8, Batote 4.6, Banihal 0.6 and Bhaderwah 2.4 as the minimum temperature", the MeT department official said.

Weather is likely to remain dry and cold till December 5 after which rain/snow has been forecast in J&K and Ladakh till December 7.

