Cold wave grips J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Nov 28 Cold wave conditions gripped Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday as the minimum temperature remained below the freezing point in the two union territories (UTs).

The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said same weather conditions are likely to continue during the next few days as there is less chance of any major change in the prevailing weather during this period.

"Minimum temperature was minus 0.2 in Srinagar, it was minus 3.0 in Pahalgam and minus 1.5 in Gulmarg.

"Drass town of Ladakh had minus 10.9, Leh minus 10.5 and Kargil minus 6.2 as the night's lowest temperature.

"Jammu city had 11.1, Katra 9.6, Batote 4.2, Banihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah 2.3 as the minimum temperature today," an official of the MeT department said.

