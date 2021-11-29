Cold wave intensifies in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Nov 29 Cold wave intensified further in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday as the minimum temperatures dropped further across the two union territories.

An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said due to clear night sky the minimum temperatures dropped further in J&K and Ladakh thereby intensifying the cold wave conditions.

"Minimum temperature was minus 1.1 in Srinagar while it was minus 3.4 in Pahalgam and minus 2.2 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg today.

"Drass town of Ladakh region had minus 11.2, Leh minus 11.8 and Kargil minus 7.2 as the minimum.

"Jammu city had 9.9, Katra 9.2, Batote 3.9, Banihal 0.4 and Bhaderwah 2.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

"During the next 24 hours same dry and cold weather conditions are likely to continue," the MeT official said.

