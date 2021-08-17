Colonel (retd) Ajay Kothiyal to be AAP's Uttarakhand CM candidate, declares Kejriwal

With Uttarakhand Assembly elections slated early next year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that Ajay Kothiyal, retired colonel, will be the chief ministerial candidate in the state.

"Ajay Kothiyal will be the AAP Chief Ministerial candidate of Uttarakhand. He has served the country by being in the Army," he said at a press conference in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

Kejriwal, who is also the Chief Minister of Delhi, arrived in Dehradun today morning and held a press conference at the ITDR auditorium.

He said that the party will develop the State as a "spiritual capital" for Indians staying across the world.

"With proper development, 10 times more pilgrims from across the world will visit the state," noted the party chief.

Kejriwal further emphasized that it will create job opportunities for the people of the state.

"It will also provide employment to youth," he said.

AAP has been gearing up for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

Earlier in July, Kejriwal visited the state and guaranteed 300 units of free electricity to the people, with a special mention of farmers, while also offering to waive off old electricity bills if the party is voted to power in the state.

"In terms of electricity, I guarantee four things. After our government is made, we will provide 300 units of free electricity. Farmers will receive free electricity. Old bills will be waived off. It will take some time to provide 24-hour electricity," he had said.

AAP chief had also assured that the party shall build good schools and work on electricity, water, farming apart from other issues in Uttarakhand.

( With inputs from ANI )

