Committed to repeal of three farm laws, says Congress

The Congress said on Saturday that it is committed to the repeal of the three farm laws and ensuring a just and fair minimum support price mechanism for India's farmers and justice for landless farm labourers.

In a resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee, the party said there was "acute agrarian distress and diabolical attack on India's farmers".

The party accused the Modi government of taking steps against the interest of farmers including imposing GST on fertilizers, pesticides and tractors and agricultural equipment.

It said price of diesel has been seeing a rapid rise.

"The retrograde and outright anti-farmer measures, including excessive taxation by the Modi Government,have placed an additional burden of Rs. 20,000-25,000 per hectare on agriculture," it said.

The party said that the average income per day of the small and marginal farmer is Rs 26.67 per day and the average debt is Rs 72,000 per farmer.

"The Indian National Congress is committed to the repeal of the three 'black laws' and ensuring a just and fair minimum support price mechanism for India's farmers and justice for landless farm labourers," the party said.

( With inputs from ANI )

