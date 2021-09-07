Committee report on farm laws not yet released: Panel member to CJI Ramana

Anil Jaysing Ghanwat, one of the members of the three-member committee constituted by the Supreme Court on farm laws, wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana in his personal capacity stating that the report of the committee on laws has not yet been released to the public or taken up by the Court.

"The Supreme Court suspended the implementation of three farm laws and constituted a Committee to report on these laws on January 12, 2021. The Committee was given two months of time to submit its report. The Committee, after consulting a large number of farmers and several stakeholders submitted its report before the stipulated time on March 19, 2021," Ghanwat said in his letter.

The Committee incorporated the opinions and suggestions of all the stakeholders with the aim of maximum benefits to the farmers. The report has addressed all apprehensions of the farmers. The Committee was confident that the recommendations will pave the way to resolve the ongoing farmers' agitation, he said.

Ghanwat said that he is pained that the issue raised by the farmers has not yet been resolved and the agitation is still continuing.

"As a member of the Committee, especially representing the farmers' community, I am pained that the issue raised by the farmers aren't yet resolved and the agitation is continuing. I feel that the report has not been given any attention by the Supreme Court," the letter reads.

He further requested Supreme Court to release the report for implementation of its recommendations for peaceful resolution of the stalemate to the farmers' satisfaction at the earliest.

"I am humbly pleading to the Supreme Court to kindly release the report for implementations of its recommendations for peaceful resolution of the stalemate to the farmers' satisfaction at the earliest," he added.

The committee, in its report, had earlier, said around 85 farmer organisations have been consulted in the case, after a meeting with them, to find out a solution to the issue.

Farmers have been continuing their protest against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 at different borders in the national capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

