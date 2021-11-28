Communal violence case: Tripura CM instructs DGP to review UAPA cases against journalists, lawyers

Tripura Chief Minister Biplav Kumar Deb on Saturday instructed Director General of Police (DGP) VS Yadav to review the cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act registered against journalists and lawyers during the communal violence in the recent past.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), following Deb's instructions, Yadav has issued a direction to the Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Crime Branch to review the UAPA cases.

The CMO, in its release, said that there was a nefarious attempt in the past to disturb the law and order of the state by posting fake photos and videos of mosque burning in Tripura on social media.

"In an attempt to rein in it and maintain communal harmony in the state, Tripura Police had registered a case against 102 people in UAPA. Including some journalists and lawyers. After the directions of the Chief Minister to review the cases, the Tripura Police is now engaged in the review," it further read.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked Tripura Chief Secretary, DGP Tripura police and secretary of Tripura state human rights commission for their submission on a complaint filed by Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

The complaint stated, "It is further alleged that on the date so mentioned, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) carried out a rally in an area under North Tripura during which one of the religious places of worship belonging to the minority community was vandalized and two shops were burnt down by the mob who carried out the rally."

"Reports of violence against persons from religious minority communities were also reported but ironically the state machinery acted like a bystander by siding with rioting mobs. It is also stated that post such incidents, there is an atmosphere of immense fear amongst the members of that community in the area with regard to their life and safety. The complainant is seeking the intervention of the Commission in the matter", it further stated.

It is alleged that workers of the ruling party of the state had attacked leaders of the All India Trinamool Congress while they were campaigning in the state. It is also alleged that during such incidents of political violence, one of the sitting Members of Parliament and other workers of AITC sustained injuries, their vehicles were vandalized and belongings were stolen", the complaint stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

