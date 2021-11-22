Condition of actor Kamal Haasan 'stable' after testing positive for COVID-19
The health condition of actor Kamal Hassan, who tested positive for COVID-19, is stable.
Chennai's Shri Ramchandra Medical Centre, where Hassan is admitted informed today evening in a statement.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Taking to Twitter, Hassan tweeted in Tamil, "Had a slight cough after returning from US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital."
