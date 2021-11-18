Conditions in Assam improved after Centre signed 2020 Peace Accord, says Bodoland Territorial Council member

Bodoland Territorial Council leader Pramod Boro said the conditions in region have improved after the Centre signed the Peace Accord with the Assam government and Bodo representatives in 2020.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Pramod Boro on Thursday said, "1-2 years back people in Bodoland-Kokrajhar were scared of going out. But after 2020 Peace Accord and when Prime Minister came to Kokrajhar and told people that he won't let any more blood spill in Bodoland, people gathered courage."

"For 100 per cent implementation of what the Prime Minister had said, Bodoland government is making efforts to bring all institutions, communities, everyone together. Earlier people were scared of stepping out after 5 pm in Kokrajhar or any town of Bodoland. Now you can see them out up to 9-10 pm even 12 am," Boro said.

The leader further highlighted that illegal weapons are still being recovered in Bodoland.

"So, a huge transformation has set in. But I'd like to say to the Home Minister that illegal weapons are still being recovered in Bodoland. Between 2008 and 2010 several people were killed in fratricide but the perpetrators are still not behind bars. They should be punished," Pramod Boro said.

Pramod Boro also stressed on implementing schemes of Centre and State government immediately.

Boro said, "We will demand a report of CBI inquiry into the earlier conflict. CBI inquiry should also be done into killings after 2008. We are ready to be a part of the development, we have decided to implement schemes of Centre and State government immediately."

On January 27, 2020, Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah presided over the signing of a historic agreement between the Government of India, Government of Assam and Bodo representatives, in New Delhi today, to end the over 50-year old Bodo crisis. Further, a permanent solution had been found out for the problem that has cost the region over 4000 lives, the Ministry of Home Affairs in a release stated.

With this agreement, over 1,500 armed cadres abjured violence and joined mainstream. A Special Development Package Rs 1500 crores over three years is being given by the Union Government to undertake specific projects for the development of Bodo areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

