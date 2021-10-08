Cong announces candidate for Dadra and Nagar Haveli LS by-election

The Congress on Friday announced Mahesh Kumar Balubhai Dhodi as their candidate for Lok Sabha by-election to Dadra and Nagar Haveli, which is scheduled to be held on October 30.

"The Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Mahesh Kumar Balubhai Dhodi as party candidate to contest the ensuing by-election to the Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Parliamentary Constituency of UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu," the Congress said in a statement.

The by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat was necessitated following the death of Independent MP Mohan Delkar. He was found dead at a hotel in South Mumbai and along with a "suicide note" and an SIT was formed to probe the death.

The Lok Sabha seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Parliamentary by-polls were announced on Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Khandwa seat in Madhya Pradesh, and Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

The last date for filing nominations is October 8.

The ECI has scheduled the examination of nominations on October 11, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as October 13.

"The voting will be done on October 30, while the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2," the notification said.

( With inputs from ANI )

