Cong leader Ponnam Prabhakar slams Centre over women's safety issue

Ponnam Prabhakar, former Member of Parliament from Congress, slammed the Central government on Thursday for failing to protect women.

"Nirbhaya incident in Delhi shook the nation and new laws came after that. But under the Modi government, such incidents of rape happen regularly in Delhi, UP. A woman was beaten in Andhra Pradesh. Yesterday, a woman was gangraped in Sannath Nagar. Nirbhaya act has not been implemented properly, there is no safety for women. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is all talk. The government has failed to protect women," said Prabhakar.

He also requested the Centre and the Telangana government to take strict action against the ones involved in Hyderabad gang-rape case.

On the Supreme Court allowing women to give National Defence Academy exams, he said that Congress welcomed the step and everyone must work together for progress of the nation.

On August 18, the Supreme Court allowed women to sit for National Defense Academy (NDA) examination to be held on September 5 as per its interim order.

( With inputs from ANI )

