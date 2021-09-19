Cong likely to appoint two Deputy CMs along with CM in Punjab: Sources

After Congress MLAs passed a resolution allowing Sonia Gandhi to name Captain Amarinder Singh's successor as he stepped down as the Chief Minister of Punjab, sources have indicated that there is a possibility of appointing two Deputy Chief Ministers along with the Chief Minister.

Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sources close to Sidhu said, "Whatever name is agreed for the Chief Minister, it will be accompanied by two deputy Chief Ministers. However, the decisions of Deputy Chief Ministers will depend on who has been named as the Chief Minister."

This development is witnessed just months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

