Cong moves calling attention motion in TN Assembly on Kodanad robbery, murder case

Tamil Nadu Congress Assembly leader K. Selvaperunthagai has brought a calling attention motion on the "Kodanad issue" under rule 55 of Tamil Nadu assembly rules and alleged that there is a mystery surrounding the Kodanad murders.

Speaking to ANI, Selvaperunthagai on the Kodanad issue said, "there is a mystery surrounding the Kodanad murders which have been continuously debated in the state".

"The robbery took place and a chain of murders happen. There are so many dimensions on Kodanad. Thus we have given a calling attention motion. Within seven days, the Speaker of the house will reply to us," said Congress leader.

While the Industries Minister for Industries, Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu while speaking to media at the assembly campus on Monday said, "the AIADMK leaders (particularly Jayakumar former minister) asking how can we talk about the Kodanad case when it's pending in the court? My reply is who brought the issue. It was an opposition leader brought to the assembly and boycotted".

"The Kodanad cases may not be urgent cases for AIADMK top leaders, but the real AIADMK caders are very curious to know the mystery behind the Kodanad place and what happened in Apollo hospital," further said Thangam Thennarasu reacting on an earlier statement of AIADMK leader Jayakumar that it is not an "urgent matter".

He added, "based on the accused of Kodanad case, it's been further investigated. It is not a re-investigation. It's neither politics nor vendetta", added Thennarasu.

Opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu on August 18 staged a walkout of the Tamil Nadu assembly opposing the ruling DMK government's decision to conduct an additional probe in the Kodanad case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor