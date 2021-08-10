Cong MP Ripun Bora gives suspension notice in RS over rising fuel prices

Congress MP Ripun Bora on Tuesday gave the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss rising fuel prices.

"Under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha, I hereby give notice of my intention to move a motion for suspension of business of the House today for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely; the skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, LPG gas and other essential commodities including medicine have gone unabated and Government failed to control it," the notice reads.

He further said this House should agree to discuss the issue of skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, LPG gas and other essential commodities including medicine today by suspending all the business of the house listed for today.

"As a result, the people of this country of all walks of life have been facing untold sufferings in their day-to-day life. Therefore, "this house should agree to discuss the issue of skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, LPG gas and other essential commodities including medicine today by suspending all the business of the house listed for today," it added.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.

The LPG prices have doubled in the last 7 years. An LPG refill which cost Rs 410.50 per cylinder on March 1, 2014, now costs Rs 834.50, which is more than double.

The prices have been increased based on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and rupee. The rates of LPG cylinders are revised at the beginning of each month.

However, the oil marketing companies had reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders by over Rs 100 on June 1.

At the beginning of 2021, the price of an LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 694. The price was first increased to Rs 719 per cylinder in February. Further, on February 15, the price was increased to Rs 769.

Meanwhile, on February 25, the price of the LPG cylinder was reduced to Rs 794. In March, the price of the LPG cylinder shot up to Rs 819.

And finally, after the reduction of Rs 10 in early April, the price of domestic LPG in Delhi had gone up to Rs 809. But with the recent hike, the prices of LPG cylinders have increased by Rs 140.50 in 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

