Congress demands setting up of panel headed by sitting SC judge to probe into Lakhimpur Kheri incident

After Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that four farmers died in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh demanded an inquiry by a committee headed by a sitting judge of the Supreme court.

"I consider this as a murder. I demand that a committee should be formed which should be headed by the sitting judge of the Supreme Court to find who all were involved in this murder," said the Congress spokesperson.

He further demanded that those responsible for the "murder" of the farmers should be dismissed from their posts.

"On who's instructions was a car permitted to speed up on a road where farmers were protesting. Who was behind all this?" said Vallabh.

He also alleged that Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar had directed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to lathi-charge the farmers.

"He (ML Khattar) had said that if you go to jail after lathi-charging at farmers, you will come out as politicians. To become a politician in BJP, is it important to hit the farmers? I demand that such politicians be dismissed from his post including the Chief Minister of Haryana," said the Congress spokesperson.

SKM has claimed that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son. However, Teni has denied such allegations saying that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four persons. Samyukt Kisan Morcha is able to confirm the deaths of four farmers at this point of time - Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19). There are around 12 to 15 persons injured and hospitalised.

SKM in an official statement said that Union Minister's convoy ran over protesting farmers who were on the roads carrying black flags to protest against his visit. "Protesting farmers had occupied the helipad in village Tikunia from the morning today, as part of this protest," reads the Samyukt Kisan Morcha statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

