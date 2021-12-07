Congress is known for betraying people, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hits our at the Congress party for making tall promises and said that "it is known for betraying the people".

Addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poll campaign meeting in Karnataka's Gadag district, Bommai said, "The previous Congress government had announced 7kg rice per head and within a few days reduced it to 4kg. In fact, only 4kg was distributed for three years of their 5-year tenure. Again with just one year for the election, it was raised to 7kg."

"The story is the same about its promise to distribute houses for the poor. People will show them their place in this Legislative Council election," Bommai added.

Referring to the former Chief Minister's allegation that the BJP government had not distributed even a single house, Bommai said that the senior Congress leader is misleading the people.

"Congress leaders built castles in the air by promising to build 15 lakh homes, three months before the previous election without making any financial allocation. But the BJP government has not only provided the funds, it even started work on the construction. I have approved the construction of five lakh houses. I have instructed the officials to ensure that they are completed well before the end of my term," Bommai further said.

The Chief Minister also listed many welfare programmes launched by his government.

"There is a healthy competition among various departments in taking up development works in rural areas. About 7500 Sthree Shakti Sanghas have been provided with a grant of Rs 1 lakh each. About 75,000 youth have been enrolled for various skill development programmes to enable them to get jobs or be self-employed," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

